Captain (retd) Safdar released on bail

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate East has approved Captain (retd) Safdar’s bail in “violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid” case, and instructed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000, Geo News reported Monday.

Earlier, PML-N leader Captain retired Mohammad Safdar was presented before a court in Karachi by the Sindh Police after he was arrested in a case pertaining to violating the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum on Monday.

His counsel also rejected the allegations that Safdar hurled death threats to the complainant at the Quaid’s mausoleum for being stopped from raising slogans. The lawyer also added that mobile and CCTV footages clearly showed that the PML-N leader was unarmed at the mausoleum and did not threaten anyone.