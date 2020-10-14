JKLF delegates meets PPP AJK leadership

Islamabad: President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PPP AJK) chapter Chaudhary Latif Akbar has said that Indian Army cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people for long.

While talking with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front delegation here on Wednesday, he said that PPP AJK will continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people on all forums.

Latif Akbar reiterated that United Nations should play its role for the release of Yaseen Malik and other prisoners in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

JKLF delegation comprised of Vice Chairman Saleem Haroon, Secretary General Sajid Siddique, Spokesperson JKLF Muhammad Rafiq Dar while PPP delegates included Faisal Mumtaz Rathore (General Secretary PPP AJK), Azhar Gillani, Shaheen Kausar Dar, Syed Azadar Shah Kazmi, Rashid Islam Butt, Hanif Khatana and others were also present on the occasion.

People on the occasion expressed their grave concerns on the deteriorating situation in IOK.

They demanded United Nations and other international organisations to stop human rights violations in IOK besides uplifting Military siege and draconian laws.

The delegates also expressed their concerns on making Gilgit Baltistan as province, saying that it will weak the case of Kashmir freedom movement internationally.