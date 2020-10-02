FBR detects 200 businessmen evading taxes, tells them to join tax net

The Lyallpur Zone of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Faisalabad Region, has issued notices to more than 200 businessmen to bring them into the tax net. The notices directed them to join the tax net or face the music as fines will be imposed.

The FBR has issued instructions to its officers to search businessmen whose income is taxable and not listed in the tax net or not paying taxes.

Lyallpur zonal authorities of the FBR Faisalabad region have traced more than 200 businessmen through their bank transactions but they have not been registered by the FBR. Notices have been issued instructing them to join the FBR’s tax net on their own; otherwise, they will face legal action and heavy fines.

In this regard, an FBR official said that in the first phase, these 200 businessmen have come forward while the accounts of more banks are being checked, after which the directive to bring tax net to more businessmen will be implemented.

FDA: Faisalabad Development Authority Governing Body has approved the proposal of construction of 1488 residential housing at the 523 Kanals available in the FDA city housing scheme under the Nia Pakistan Housing Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The estimated cost of this project would be Rs 5.00 billion which has been proposed to be implemented through public-private partnerships mode. The project would be initiated after the final approval of this proposed housing project by the higher authorities. In this connection, a meeting of the FDA governing body was held here on Thursday which was presiding over by FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar. MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Additional Director General Amer Aziz, other members Ch Javed Sharif, Yasir Anwar, Syed Sultan Azam, representatives of Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, departments of Planning & Development, Finance, Local Government and Housing& Urban Development, Directors Asif Niazi, Hasan Zaheer, Junaid Hasan, Asma Mohsin, Mehr Ayub, and other officers were present in the meeting. FDA Director-General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja welcomed Chairman Ch Latif Nazar and gave a briefing about the proposed plan of construction of houses under the Nia Pakistan Housing Programme. He informed planning had been proposed to construct 864 houses of five marlas and 624 houses of three marla categories and 523 Kanal land of best location was available in FDA city housing scheme Sargodha road. Giving further details of the project, he told that the better facilities of sewer systems, water supply, and development of other infrastructure would be the part of this housing project. He informed the meeting that all technical aspects had been kept under view while devising the design of the housing. He maintained that the estimate of the cost of a single-story five marla house had been calculated as Rs 3.950 million and Rs 2.60 million of single-story three marla house with careful estimation included the cost of land, expenditures of construction and infrastructure development charges. He added that the proposed project was located at an ideal location and the projects of the innovative city, science city, Technopark, and other advanced projects had also been conceived by FDA on adjacent land of the housing project. He informed that the allotment of the houses would be made by Nia Pakistan Housing Authority under certain terms and conditions after the final approval of the project. FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar lauded the proposed housing project and said it would be added to fulfill the promises of the PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He advised that further steps should be taken under the comprehensive policy on stong footings to make the project a success. He said that honorable residential facilities would be provided to the citizens at a low cost by this remarkable project. MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed, and other members also welcomed the FDA Chairman and termed the proposed housing project as an excellent step of the FDA. Thay gave some proposals relating to the housing project. The members gave approval of the proposed housing project unanimously.