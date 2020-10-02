Longest serving registrar bids adieu to UoG

A warm send-off was accorded to the longest serving Registrar of the University of Gujrat, Dr Tahir Aqil, and two other outgoing senior academics of the varsity ? Director Campus Muhammad Arif Chaudhry and Chairperson Education Department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal ? here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday.

Later, a dinner was hosted by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in honour of the departing colleagues. Deans of faculties, senior academics and administration officials attended the event. “The post of Registrar is pivotal in the get-goings of any higher education institution. However, the role of some personalities is so deeply ingrained on the institutions they have served that they cannot but complement each other, and, Dr Tahir Aqil is one of them. Like a seasoned administrator, he proved his worth as a registrar. His candid and straightforward approach won him good reputation among the colleagues. His invaluable services as UoG Registrar will always be remembered,” Dr Shabbar Atiq said, admiring the administrative qualities of Dr Tahir Aqil.

He praised Muhammad Arif Chaudhry for his administrative qualities and mentioned Muhammad Bashir Gondal as an amazing and soft-spoken person with an indelible impact of his modest and unpretentious behaviour upon his colleagues. “A great administrator who always kept his nose to the grindstone,” Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik said of the outgoing registrar.

“I particularly like him (Dr Tahir Aqil) for his ‘can-do’ attitude. He always kept his cool whatever the circumstances. A man with great interpersonal qualities, very sociable and approachable,” Dean Dr Fauzia Maqsood told the participants. She said that Dr Tahir Aqil will always be remembered as “a true face of UoG and a source of enlightenment.”

The outgoing trio in turn thanked the vice chancellor and other colleagues for organizing the farewell party. The trio were each presented with UoG shields by VC Dr Shabbar Atiq and Pro VC Dr Faheem Malik.