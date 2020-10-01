How Trump lost his Presidency on Debate night!

The Presidential debate was an absolute disgrace to this country, to his office, to the people, and to each voter trying to decide. It was a circus show with frequent interruptions, primarily because of Trump.

Fox News’s Chris Wallace moderated the debate, and covered both candidates’ records.

President Trump:

President Trump lied his way through the debate. He spoke for more than 39 minutes whereas Biden spoke about 2 minutes less than that. He refused to condemn white supremacist groups and even went on to wrongfully suggest the “radical left”, and their so called agenda. Asked to condemn them he said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left”. Something very similar to what he said after the Charlottesville incident, that there were “fine people on both sides”.

He only wanted to appeal to his base. He was in no rush to gather undecided votes and leaning democratic votes.

The President was further seen attacking Biden, “Don’t ever use the word smart with me. There’s nothing smart about you, Joe”. It was a night full of attacks; Trump accused the Obama administration of “spying” on his campaign.

At some point Trump said that voting by ballots, “won’t end well”, and somehow threatening people against it.

Biden:

“He doesn’t want to talk about what you need,” Biden addressed Americans as Trump took the conversation to Biden`s family.

Joe Biden, the democratic nominee for president, relatively focussed on his policies and the issues at hand. He vowed to protect both Democrat and Republican-led cities, something the President has denied to do.

“The President has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything”, Biden said referring to the mystery health care plan Trump has been promising for months. In reality, most Americans see that There is no proper plan of Trump`s to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Also notable was that former VP Biden and Senator Harris (D-CA), released their tax returns before the debate. Something the President has refused to do.

What went wrong?

Everything!

How the undecided women, specifically white women with no college degree felt?

Neither candidate could really aim at specific groups, in all the chaos. Though Joe Biden was seen as talking well about some key issues voters face, he didn’t grab enough support going into the next debate.

Who Won?

Many People see the debate as a win for foreign powers. I see it as a win for Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she knows what type of attitude she will have to deal with at the Vice Presidential debate. This VP debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Reactions:

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

She tweeted as these events unfolded: “Joe Biden spent the final moments of the debate urging Americans to vote. Donald Trump spent the final moments of the debate trying to suppress and discount those votes.”

Basically, she did see Biden doing his job as a candidate addressing people, not Politics.

Senator Klobuchar:

“The President of the United States refused to condemn white supremacism. That happened.”, she tweeted earlier

And that’s true. He hasn’t yet and likely never will.

Senator Harris:

“To the people who ask if Trump is dog-whistling to white supremacists: he’s dog-whistling through a bullhorn.” she said on Twitter.

This echoing the message of many leaders across the country.

Congresswoman AOC:

She had some pretty fierce words for President Trump, especially after he mocked her bill, emphasising upon Climate Change.

“When Republicans talk about the Green New Deal being 100 trillion dollars, please know they‘re doing that Dr Evil thing where they shout random, escalating numbers to sound ominous.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib:

After the chaos and extreme chaos in the debate, the Congresswomen from Michigan`s 13th congressional district had this to tweet:

“Trust me. A mom needs to moderate the next debate.”

Biden:

After the debate, Biden started a campaign event to launch a train campaign tour at Cleveland Amtrak.

Trump has “broken his promise” to “forgotten Americans he said he was going to fight for”, he added at the event in Cleveland, Ohio.

And in this statement it showed that he was not at all worried about how his performance turned out.

Conclusion:

Overall, the debate was an odd start to the debating season. The next Presidential debate is in Miami and the VP debate is in Salt Lake City. Both candidates intend on participating and the Biden campaign especially says that Biden cannot leave the stage at a time like this.

This was a dark day for democracy and the office of the Presidency. This brought the office to a sad and low point. Only, Biden can restore the prestigious place of the Office.