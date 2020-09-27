Govt’s tourism initiatives leading to socio-economic development: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the various initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan for promotion of tourism were giving emphasis to development of rural areas.

“Several new destinations have been explored for tourists in rural areas of the country which is expected to uplift the economic and social status of local population,” he said in a message on the observance of ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27.

He said today, they were celebrating the Day as a country that hosted some of the world’s most kook vistas and fascinating cultures.

This day was celebrated every year by all member states of the United Nation’s World Tourism Organization. Pakistan always joined hand with the world community to celebrate the day with zeal and fervour. The theme of this year is ‘Tourism and Rural Development’.

The prime minister said the tourism sector provided Impetus to economic development in rural areas, which was in dire need of economic activities.

Tourism not only helped in empowerment of rural communities by generating employment and boosting trade, but also enabled them to protect their heritage and allowed other people to experience their incredible cultures and traditions, he added.

He further said placing rural development at the heart of tourism policies through education, investment, innovation, technology and employment transformed the livelihoods of millions and helped preserve the culture and environment.

The prime minister said he would like to inform the international community that the people of Pakistan were waiting for the tourists from around the globe anxiously to extend their hospitality for visiting their mountains, deserts, rivers, forests, and coasts. “Pakistan has diverse landscapes from mountains to sea along with a dynamic history. Pakistan has limitless potential for tourism which the world has yet to discover,” he said.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been revamped to transform it to get its employees acquainted with the cutting edge technology In order to make Pakistan a known tourist destination.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said that it is a matter of great pleasure that Pakistan is joining hands with the rest of the world to celebrate the World Tourism Day. The day is celebrated every year under the patronage of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), to foster awareness in the international community regarding the impact of tourism on society, culture and economic growth of a country. This year, the theme is “Tourism and Rural Development”. For a country like Pakistan where majority of the population is still living in rural areas, tourism can have a significant contribution in socio-economic development. The sector is not just a leading source of employment, particularly for different segments of rural society especially for youth and women but also provides opportunities for regional integration and socio-economic inclusion for the most remote areas.

“The rural communities of Pakistan offer a unique natural and cultural heritage. They also extend hospitality to the visitors including foreigners and Pakistani nationals. Promotion of tourist activities in rural areas could help in increasing the volume of national economy and putting the country on the road to prosperity and development.”

“Pakistan provides an opportunity to the tourists to have firsthand experience of the natural sights, ancient civilizations and diversity of landscape. Pakistan is blessed with tremendous potential and the entire country has a variety of terrains, mountains, fauna and flora, combined with a rich blend of socio-cultural diversity.”

“On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2020, I extend my felicitations to UNWTO, National Tourism Coordination Board, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and all other stakeholders from the public and private sectors for making dedicated and extraordinary efforts for promotion of tourism at the global, regional and national levels.”

“It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that the federal and provincial governments are taking collective measures for development of tourist sites and promotion of tourism and all these efforts will contribute in transforming the tourism industry to become a major sector of national economy in the near future.”