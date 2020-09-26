PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry ‘beaten up’ for ‘harassing’ MNA, undergoes surgery

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry was allegedly ‘beaten up’ for ‘harassing’ MNA in Faisalabad.

According to the source, Talal Chaudhry was beaten up by Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Rajab Baloch’s brothers two days ago in Faisalabad.

The former state minister’s left arm had two fractures, for which he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore, sources at the medical facility said and added he also had bruises on his body.

When journalists asked senior party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyam Aurangzeb, about the incident, they feigned ignorance. The party is trying to hush up the matter.

However, some of the leaders, speaking off the record, confirmed the torture on Talal Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, his brother Bilal Chaudhry in a statement to the news channel said that ‘unknown’ people attacked Talal on Canal Road of Lahore. He further stated that around four days ago four unknown persons roughed him up.