‘Queen of Melody’ Noor Jehan remembered on 94th birth anniversary

The 94th birth anniversary of Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody), is being observed today.

Born as Allah Wasai in Kasur on September 21, 1926, she was given the honorific title of ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’. Her artistic career spanned six decades as a playback singer, songstress, and actress with a vast command on classical music and other genres.

Noor Jehan had started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a singer child star. After partition, she moved from Bombay and started her film career in Pakistan.

She holds the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema. She is estimated to have made more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during her career.

Malika-e-Tarannum’s national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India War, are an important part of our national history.

Noor Jehan died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi as a result of heart failure.