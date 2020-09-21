International Day of Peace being observed today

International Day of Peace is being observed around the world on 21st September to show appreciation for those who are promoting peace and end conflicts across the world.

The theme for International Day of Peace 2020 is “Shaping Peace Together.” The world body encourages people to “celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the (COVID-19) pandemic.” The pandemic has emerged as a common enemy of the world today.

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing a day of non-violence and ceasefire.

NACTA National Coordinator Khaliq Dad Lak released a message that as the world is observing International Day of Peace, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are longing for peace with dignity and honour.

Over the last few decades, the world has witnessed multiple economic, social and environmental challenges. However, the rise in incidents of violent extremism and terrorism remains at the forefront. There is a growing realisation that all these issues are multi-faceted and interrelated.