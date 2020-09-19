Police arrest YouTube couple for child abuse ‘prank’

Egyptian YouTubers Ahmad Hassan and his wife Zeinab were arrested on Wednesday at the request of the Public Prosecution, over allegations of “terrorising” their one-year-old daughter Eileen as a prank in a video posted on their YouTube channel, which has almost six million subscribers.

The pair have also been accused of exploiting their child for financial gain and profiting off her trauma. They could face jail time following one such prank video showing their daughter’s reaction to seeing her mother Zeinab in “blackface”, where the child is seen crying while her parents laugh.

The video prompted an angry response from social media users with some calling for authorities to save the child from her parents.

Previous incidents included a video where Zeinab pretends to be unresponsive while her daughter cries for attention.

The backlash led to a complaint being filed with the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM), which then submitted a report to the Public Prosecution to open an investigation.

The General Director of the Child Helpline with NCCM, Sabri Osman, said during a phone-in with the Sab7 al-Kheir Ya Masr (Good Morning Egypt) show that these videos display the reckless behavior of the parents.

He explained that their end goal is to achieve fame and collect money, which they have been granted by the popularity of their Youtube channel at the expense of their daughter’s welfare.

Osman explained that this incident constitutes child abuse and will be punished by the law through potential life imprisonment and a fine of LE500,000.