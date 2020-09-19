President Alvi calls for early completion of TAPI gas project

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for the early completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The president said the mega-project would go a long way in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The two leaders exchanged views on Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project and TAP Power Transmission lines.

They expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and emphasised on the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Underlining the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dr. Arif Alvi said the Corridor would boost regional connectivity and countries of the region, particularly Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, would tremendously benefit from its road and railway infrastructure.

The President also highlighted the importance of Gwadar seaport which offered shortest route to Turkmenistan.

He suggested early finalization of a Memorandum of Understanding on sister port relationship between the ports of Gwadar and Turkmenbashi.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar led a team that held discussions with a Turkmenistan delegation headed by TAPI Pipeline Company Limited CEO Muhammetmyrat Amanov on the project.

Both sides reviewed progress on the project and expressed satisfaction with the developments made so far by TAPI Pipeline Company despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. The Turkmen delegation said the commencement of construction work in Afghanistan will immensely boost the confidence of international investors.

Pakistan is interested in rebuilding a standard gas infrastructure in Afghanistan and is extending full support at every level to commence such development activities.