Cavit Cetin Guner arrives in Pakistan

Turkish star Cavit Cetin Guner, who played Dogan Alp in famous series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has arrived in Pakistan on two-day visit.

The actor confirmed his Pakistan visit on Instagram handle by posting a picture of his boarding pass to Islamabad.

After arriving at the Islamabad Airport, Cavit Cetin shared a video of music program on his Instagram story and greeted good morning to his fans in Islamabad.

During the tour, the Turkish actor is scheduled to meet key figures and visit various spots.

Earlier, Cavit Cetin Guner had apologized from his fans for not coming to Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website, the actor wrote in Urdu, “I apologize from the Pakistanis. In Turkey, I met a man named Musawir Abbasi who was a lawyer and we talked and agreed on a business plan. However, later I found out that the business plan was fake and Musawir Abbasi lied to me.”

“We have a mutual love for Pakistani people but due to current circumstances, I won’t be able to visit Pakistan. I believe that I will meet trustworthy people and will meet you soon,” he added.