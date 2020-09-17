IBA closed for two days after student contracts Covid-19

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has been closed after two students contracted the novel coronavirus.

Two days after it was reopened, two students tested COVID-19 positive. According to sources, the first case emerged in the hostel of the IBA’s Karachi University campus. Both the students have been quarantined.

Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the management has decided to suspend classes for two days starting September 17,” the varsity’s head of communications, Haris Tohid said. No student or faculty member will be allowed to enter any of the campuses during this time. However, staff members will continue to work from office.

IBA has two campuses in Karachi. One is at the University of Karachi and the other is in Garden.

Tohid said that during this time, the varsity’s management will be increasing the COVID-19 testing of the IBA community and enhance and/or strengthen its SOPs to ensure the well-being and safety of their community.

They said that many students and teachers were seen using the elevators of both campuses, without even wearing masks or following other SOPs.

The sources said that the air-conditioning system of city campuses’ Aman Tower was not working properly and due to the intense heat, many students and teachers were not wearing masks.

IBA spokesperson Haris Siddiqui, when contacted, did not confirm the closure. He also did not verify the number of cases that have emerged from both the campuses. “With the assistance of district administration, we have managed to conduct hundreds of Covid tests and the results were being awaited,” he added.

He further said the student, whose Covid-19 test came out positive, has been isolated in the hostel.