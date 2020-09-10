Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” he told a news agency, adding that he nominated Trump for the 2021 prize.

Last year, Trump predicted that he would win the Nobel Prize “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighbouring Sweden.