Yasir Hussain says he did not call ‘Ertuğrul’ stars ‘international garbage’

Television actor Yasir Hussain posted in a recent Instagram story featuring pictures of the two Pakistani individuals who share an enormous resemblance to the Diriliş: actors from Ertuğrul.

In response to the tweet, Hussain expressed how they could never get the same importance as their Turkish counterparts. “Inko koi nahi poochega (no one will pay heed to them),” he wrote. “Kyunke ghar ki murgi daal barabar or bahar ka kachra bhi maal barabar (Because home-cooked chicken is equivalent to lentils while international garbage is still worth cashing on),” added the celebrity.

However, Anoushey Ashraf schooled him in a comment and tried to make him regret stating the word ‘Kachra’.

She said, “Let’s just gently remind Yasir that NO one is Kachra for one. And even if their work isn’t at par to his liking, actors from around the world must be respected,”

“It should be an unspoken ‘bond’ of mutual respect between artists. You’ll know your struggles better than the world does. Having said that Ertugrul is far from kachra, if anything the series is an eye-opener for how people are finally rejecting ‘kachra’ work at home and looking out for better scripts, shows, and budgets,” she said.

“And lastly, these people in the picture have gotten some attention because of the play itself, not because of any of us anyway. So thanks to a foreign drama for having inspired them to come forth. There are always pros and cons to EVERY situation, let’s just look at the food sometimes,” she added.

Nevertheless, after Ashraf’s response started circulating, the Jhooti actor defended his stance by clarifying that he was not targeting Ertuğrul stars, but was instead addressing the bigotry that he believes exists in the local media industry and among the general public when it comes to choosing between foreign celebrities, content or products, as opposed to local ones.