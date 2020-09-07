Buzdar tells LG staff to resolve public issues in an efficient way

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting about local government at Chief Minister’ Office on Sunday.

While expressing indignation over the unsatisfactory sanitation situation in some areas of the province and the slothfulness of local bodies staff, he said that one who does not perform has no right to remain on the seat. He warned that the local government staff and officers should not display laxity in solving peoples’ problems. He said that local government funds have been restored throughout the province which will help to start a new era of development at the grassroots level.

He said that provincial government is preparing for the local bodies elections as the transfer of powers at grassroots will ensure the solution of people problems at their doorsteps. Chief Minister directed to accelerate the process of promotion of local bodies sub-engineers as well as expedite the process of recruitment on the vacant posts of buildings inspectors at the earliest.

He said that reaching Baldia Online App users to more than two lacs is a good omen. He said that six services including birth, marriage etc are being provided through this app. He said that people can lodge complaints against local bodies institutions through this app by sitting at their home.

He said that the facility of filling the forms should be provided to illiterate people in local bodies offices. Secretary Local Government briefed the attendants of the meeting about the preparations of elections and other affairs. Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Finance, Law, Local Government departments, Principal Secretary to CM and others were present on this occasion.

Separately, head of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office. Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of PTI government. The Chief Minister told Maulana Tahir Ashrafi about the major projects of Punjab government. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciates the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they have extended full cooperation during Muharram-ul-Haram to deal with religious bigotry. He also lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism.

He said that no one will be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media. Usman Buzdar said that he considers the meeting and consultation with religious scholars as an honour. The Auqaf Department in Punjab is being made more vibrant. The government will ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the students and teachers of the madrassas, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on Pakistan Air Force Day said that it is the day to pay tribute to the great achievements and sacrifices rendered by “Falcons of Pakistan Air Force”. He said that September 7 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan Air Force. September 7, 1965, is a bright chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force as on this day Falcons of Pakistan set an example of courage and bravery. He said that the warriors of PAF while defending the airspace defeated the cunning enemy and destroyed their air force.

The unforgettable role of the Pakistan Air Force will always be remembered in golden words. He said that the whole nation is proud of the professional abilities and capability of PAF Falcons. Even today, the Pakistan Air Force is ready to respond every move of the enemy with the same zeal and the spirit exhibited in 1965. The Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its professional abilities by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February for violating the Line of Control. The chief minister said that we salute the falcons of Pakistan Air Force for protecting the airspace of Pakistan.

He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, our brave forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well. All three Armed Forces of Pakistan are professional forces and are always vigilant in defending the beloved homeland. He said that the courage and unparalleled bravery displayed by Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war has been written in golden words. The Pakistan Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world and the nation is proud of it.