Government passes bill to allow Pakistanis with dual citizenship to contest elections

The federal government has decided to allow Pakistanis with dual citizenship to contest elections.

Sources revealed that the Constitutional Amendment Bill has been approved to replace Article 63-1C. After the approval of the Federal Cabinet, the Constitutional Amendment Bill has been sent to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Notably, under the amendment bill, people with dual citizenship will have to renounce foreign citizenship before taking the oath.

Pakistan currently bars dual citizens from running for parliament. Article 63-1(c) of the Constitution says that “A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, or being a member of the Majlis-i-Shoora (parliament) if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan, or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”