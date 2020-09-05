PEMRA bans repeat telecast of Pyar ke Sadqey & Ishqiya, puts Jalan under review

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the re-broadcasting of drama serials ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’ for airing negative content undermining social and religious values.

پیمرا کی اے آر وائی ڈیجیٹل اور ہم ٹی وی کے ڈرامہ سیریل “عشقیہ” اور “پیار کے صدقے” کی نشرِ مکرر پر پابندی pic.twitter.com/ZEarENCEU7 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) September 4, 2020

The ban was imposed under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance on private TV channel ARY’s drama ‘Ishqiya’ and Hum TV drama ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’.

PEMRA has banned replay of both dramas not only on ARY Digital, Hum TV but also on ARY Life and Hum Sitaray.

Furthermore, PEMRA is also reviewing complaints filed against another ARY Digital drama serial that is currently ongoing, Jalan.

According to the statement, the viewers are criticizing the main theme of the dramas and the viewers are very upset over the broadcasting of material related to the violation of sacred relationships.

PEMRA has directed all TV channels, media houses and production houses to review the content of dramas.

The Pakistani entertainment industry has been enjoying quite a success in recent times with several hit drama serials captivating audiences nationwide. Critics are of the view that as different productions and writers do their best to push the envelope and create groundbreaking content, measures like the recent one from PEMRA may be detrimental to the industry here.