US to introduce coronavirus vaccine just 2 days before the presidential election

The Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be introduced in the United States two days before the presidential election. The government has asked the states to be ready for this purpose.

Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible to reopen economies shuttered to contain an illness that has killed more than 850,000 people and infected over 25 million.

In a widely circulated letter, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to sweep away red tape that could prevent a network of vaccine distribution centers being “fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020.”

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the Coronavirus epidemic has so far killed more than 863,000 people worldwide, while it has affected more than 26 million 37 thousand people.

The United States has been hit hardest by the coronavirus epidemic in the world.

Coronavirus has been diagnosed in more than 6.1. million people in the United States, while more than 185,000 people have died.