Asim Bajwa decides to step down as premier’s Information aide

In a major development, PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has decided to step down from his position as the premier’s aide.

In an interview at a private news channel, the Special Assistant said that he would hand in his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow and would request him to relieve him of his duties as his aide.

“However, I will continue my duties as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority,” he informed. Asim Bajwa further said that PM Imran’s priority is CPEC and he believes that this project is the country’s future.

“I hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will allow me to concentrate all my focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he concluded.

The announcement comes on the heels of a strong rebuttal to allegations raised against him in news broken on an “unknown website” on August 27 by journalist Ahmed Noorani.

Lt Gen Bajwa on Thursday “vehemently denied as incorrect and false” all allegations.

The four-page rebuttal to the accusations, was posted to Twitter by Lt Gen Bajwa, along with the following statement: “I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity.”

Answering questions about the allegations regarding his family’s businesses in Noorani’s report, Bajwa said he has all the relevant documents to support his money trail.

“Being a Pakistani citizen, I am ready to provide the money trail, document or any sort of evidence on any platform,” he said.