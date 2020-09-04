All foreign players of Karachi Kings will be available for PSL 5 playoffs: Jones

KARACHI: Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has said that all the foreign and local players of his franchise will be available for the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The four matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November. “My understanding is that all of our Karachi Kings overseas and local boys will be available for the PSL playoffs from Nov 14-17,” Jones tweeted.

Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal also appreciated PCB’s decision to announce the schedule and said that his franchise is ready to compete in the playoffs. “Great decision by PCB regarding the eliminators and finals. Karachi Kings is ready!” he wrote. South African cricketer Cameron Delport and England opener Alex Hales are also keen to return to Pakistan to represent Karachi Kings. “Yes Boss, so is your boys,” Delport wrote in his reply to Iqbal. “Can’t wait to get back to Pakistan! See you all soon,” Hales tweeted.