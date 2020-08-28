Pakistan again urges world to ‘use all tools’ to hold India accountable for IIOJK crimes

Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for the world community to use all the tools at its disposal to make India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people.

“We continue sensitizing the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and convention. The world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at his weekly press briefing here. He said since last 388 days, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been facing inhuman military siege, communication lockdown and continued restriction on all freedoms. He told media that during last few days, the Indian forces had martyred four more Kashmiris in Kupwara, Baramula and Shopian districts of IIOJK. A senior Kashmir leader is also continuously under incarceration under frivolous charges and draconian laws, he added.

Highlighting the developments in the foreign policy domain during last week, the spokesperson referred to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to China on August 20-21 to lead Pakistan side in 2nd Round of Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. He said during the visit, the two sides discussed views on Covid-19, bilateral and international issue besides agreeing to take measures to safeguard mutual interests. The joint communiqué reiterated that enduring Pak-China partnership is anchor of peace and stability in region and beyond. Both the countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation to develop anti-Covid vaccine. They underlined that the CPEC has entered phase of high quality development and that it would continue to play important role in supporting Pakistan to overcome impact of Covid-19 and achieve development.

Mentioning the visit of Taliban political commission delegation a couple of days ago, the spokesperson said that during interaction with them, the foreign minister reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance against any military solution in Afghanistan. Urging all the stakeholders to seize that historic opportunity, the foreign minister also emphasized the implementation of US-Taliban agreement.

Apprising media of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic conversation with Chairman of High Council for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, the spokesperson said the former emphasized the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further deepen the ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

The spokesperson termed a so-called charge sheet by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) a mischievous attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last year. He said in response to a paper shared by the Indian government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents. “As the information provided by India was incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated, Pakistan shared two Aides-memoir, seeking further information and supporting evidence from India. India has been unable to provide any corroboration of its unfounded allegations,” he added.

The spokesperson condemned the recent drone and missile attacks by Houthi Malitia targeting Saudi Arabia. Pertaining to the death of nine Pakistani Hindu family members in Indian Joudhpur city, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for providing consular access, presence of Mission’s doctor during postmortem and share updates on the investigation.