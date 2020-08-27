LDA DG for simplifying policies, laws for ease of doing business

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed that policies and laws be simplified to provide easy business opportunities to the citizens and encourage the construction sector to avail the Prime Minister’s package.

Presiding over a meeting on Land Use Rules 2020, Tarar said the Punjab government has notified Land Use Rules 2020 for residential, commercial and other uses of the land, while regulations have been prepared for further clarification of these rules.

The meeting was attended by Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Director Coordination Tahir Mayo, Director Town Planning Ali Nusrat, Salman Mahfooz, Ayesha Motahir, Hamana Saeed, Director Metropolitan Planning Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Shafqat Kang.

The meeting was informed that the Lahore Development Authority has prepared a draft of the LDA Land Use Regulations 2020, which has been made available on the LDA website.

A stakeholders’ conference on land use regulations will be held today (Thursday) at 11 am. at the Sports Complex in Johar Town. All stakeholders, academics, professionals and the public are invited to attend this seminar/conference. The DG directed that the views of the stakeholders should be taken into consideration so that maximum employment opportunities could be generated in the city.