SAFA holds webinar on changing dynamics of the accounting profession

SAFA celebrated 36 glorious years of completion and 37th Foundation Day of South Asian Federation of Accountants on 22nd August, 2020.

To mark this occasion, a webinar on the theme ‘COVID-19 Pandemic: Changing Dynamics of the Accounting Profession’ was hosted by ICMA Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion President SAFA, Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, FCMA said that ‘I want to congratulate the profession of accounting on SAFA Foundation Day. SAFA has always played a pivotal role in shaping and leading the future of accountancy profession. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is presenting unexpected and extreme challenges for organizations of all sizes and sectors across the world. It is quickly changing how entities operate and how individuals live and work. The accountancy profession across the globe is uniting to play its part in tackling the fallout from the virus, supporting and advising governments, policymakers and regulators, and crucially supporting finance professionals as they work with their organisations and clients to minimize the economic and business consequences. To fully play their part in a post Covid-19 world, professional accountants are building on strong historical foundations and quickly adapting to the new and emerging challenges’

The eminent speakers at the Webinar included Dr. In Ki Joo, President, IFAC, Dr. Chen Yugui, President, CAPA, Mr. Zia Ul Mustafa, President, SAFA and President, ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Farooq, President, ICA Bangladesh, Mr. Md. JasimUddinAkond, President, ICMA Bangladesh, CA. Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICA India, CMA Balwinder Singh, President, ICoAI, CA. Madan Krishna Sharma, President, ICA Nepal, Mr. KhalilullahShaikh, President, ICA Pakistan, Mr. ManilJayesinghe, President, CA Sri Lanka, Prof. Lakshman R Watawala, President, CMA Sri Lanka, CMA (Dr.) PVS Jagan Mohan Rao, Advisor SAFA, Mr. A K M DelwerHussain, Vice President, SAFA, Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Honorary Secretary, ICMA Pakistan.

Formed in the year 1984 to serve the accountancy profession in the South Asian Region and to uphold the profession’s eminence in the world of accountancy, SAFA is an Apex Body of SAARC and an IFAC Network Partner. SAFA is a voice of over 375,000 accountants having membership of the national chartered accountancy and cost and management accountancy organisations in the South Asian countries namely Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.