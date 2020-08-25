ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the PTI led federal government will take all legal measures to repatriate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and will not get blackmailed by the opposition which is mounting pressure on his administration.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he said the PML-N supreme leader should be repatriated without delay and issued directives for the authorities concerned to review legal aspects of the matter.

Sources relayed the meeting took stock of the country’s overall political and economic situation, Nawaz Sharif’s extradition as well as PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s recent political activities.

“We will use all legal means to bring Nawaz Sharif back. The government has decided to contact the British government through the Foreign Office to bring him back,” the minister told the press conference. “Nawaz Sharif should come back.”

The premier vowed to stand strong against the opposition’s pressure, and said that it is the government’s responsibility to bring back everyone who is wanted by the courts.

Reportedly, some ministers also raised the issue of disturbance during the National Assembly (NA) session on Monday, with one cabinet member highlighting the offensive language used by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the floor of the House.