Radio Pakistan’s contractual employees likely to be laid off

The contractual employees of Radio Pakistan have been going through the crucial moments these days. They have known for months, but they cling onto the hope that it won’t happen to them in ‘Naya Pakistan’. During being in the opposition on top of a shipping container, Khan’s claims for not to fire anyone from their jobs, were mere claims, but the reality is not the same anymore.

According to sources, Radio Pakistan’s contractual employees, anchors, announcers, artists, music composers, and translators are likely to be laid off. Under the exact text of the order issued by the DG, PBC Office;

1- All the contracts of casual artists being booked on consolidated fees are hereby terminated with immediate effect and the program/News, Wings/NCAC,and are advised to book/hire casual artists according to PBC approved fee structure on as and when required bases.

2- All the previous PBC headquarters approval/ sanctions I.e programs/ News, Wings/NCAC regarding 26 days booking, and 21 days booking to the casual artist is stand withdrawn.

3- All the PBC Headquarters I.e.programs/ News, Wings/NCAC, sanction/approval regarding booking of casual artists on special package stand suspended forthwith.

Secretary-General, United Staff Organization Pakistan, Muhammad Ejaz told daily DailyTimes that according to the first order issued by the DG, PBC office, the contractual announcers have been sacked outright while another 300 plus employees are likely to be terminated soon. Referring to the Board of Governance meeting on August 20, he expressed concern that the Mandatory Service Act was being implemented at the meeting to quell the workers’ protest and preparing to lay off a large number of employees which is totally an illegal and undemocratic act. Furthermore, the Compulsory Service Act will also be implemented on Pakistan Television, which is feared to lead to a large number of employees being laid off.

Radio Union chief warned the PBC management to stop injustice against the institution and its employees. Mentioning the names directly he told that Secretary, Information, Akber Durrani and DG, PBC, Ambreen Jan are responsible for the economical murder of the employees and all this is happening on their behalf. He reiterated that protest against the unlawful acts and the economic exploitation of workers would remain continued at every forum.

Another worrying aspect sources confirmed that some people are on the verge of illegal occupation of lands owned by Radio Pakistan across Pakistan. As per sources the present gov’t MNA, Khurram Nawaz for trying to grab the 960 Kanal lands near Rawal Dam owned by Radio Pakistan. The buildings were constructed for the IT University on this land which has been lying vacant for 25 years. Another Radio Pakistan’s owned 3500 Kanal lands near Lahore from where transmission is broadcasted to different cities of Pakistan, have also undergone to grab by the Member of the provincial assembly of the present government belonging to Kallar Syedan. Furthermore, an approx. 1800 kanal lands of Lahore & Karachi having worth billions of rupees are also likely to be included in the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Revealing more, sources told about the transmitter that was purchased from Germany at a cost of Rs 5000 Million had been kept uninstalled yet due to corrupt management at Landhi Karachi. In addition to, “Dosti Channel” under the Pak-China agreement which generates an approximate worth between 80-100 million, is expected to sabotage as well by the corrupt bureaucracy.

Daily Times contacted the DG’s office to find out PBC’s position on the whole situation. A repeated phone call attempts had also made on the personal mobile of the Spokesperson, PBC, Uzma Siraj, but, she neither attended the call nor responded for PBC’s official version.