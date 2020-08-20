Record growth in remittances

The slow resumption of businesses across the world after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic brings good news for the country that a record high remittance of $ 2.768 billion was received in the first month of the new fiscal year. `The sum of $ 2.768 billion makes the new record of highest-ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) figures. The remittances sent by workers in Gulf and European countries have increased by 36.5 per cent over July 2019 year-on-year basis and 12.2 per cent over June 2020 (month-on-month). This has happened despite Pakistan having failed to increase manpower export to Arab and other countries. Once we heard that Qatar would import one million Pakistan workers but there has been no development on this front too. The increase in cash inflow is encouraging given the fact the world is undergoing the pandemic. Once the world returns to full normalcy, remittances are likely to increase. Since the inception of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, the country has witnessed a record increase in remittances, the reason can be found in rupee depreciation against dollars. The other reason is overseas Pakistan’s growing interest in investing in their homeland. The effects of the investments have yet to be realized and evaluated. The outgoing year was also a success in terms of remittances as a record $ 23bn remittances landed in Pakistan in 2019-20. Prime Minister Imran Khan saw an opportunity in the figures to boost the morale of his government. He tweeted: “More good news for Pak economy. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, the highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019”.

The central bank sees the rise of remittances, despite zero workers’ exports since March last, because of its Pakistan Remittance Initiative and exciting exchange rates. Most of the cash came from Saudi Arabia, while in terms of percentage the highest growth was noted in inflows from European Union countries. Remittances have been making a good part of our economy but it is high time the government started working on alternative channels, other than remittances, to earn foreign cash so that dependence on workers’ money sent to their families could be minimized. Diplomatic dynamics are changing fast in the Gulf and Pakistan’s reliance on the remittances of the manpower in the Gulf often influences its foreign policy. *