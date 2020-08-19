India to allow Pak probe team to question witnesses of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

India is prepared to allow a Pakistani Court-appointed investigating committee to visit India and question 26 witnesses of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Notably, Indian media claims that Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal – all on the UN Security Council’s terrorist list – were the other members of the JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiba who got their bank accounts restored.

Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February this year in two terror financing cases. He is lodged at the Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

His bank accounts were frozen by the Pakistani government complying with the UNSC resolution.

Earlier during PPP’s tenure, officials from both countries also agreed to establish a terror hotline Tuesday, following two days of bilateral talks in the Indian capital, New Delhi.