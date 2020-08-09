Coronavirus kills 10, infects 634 in a day

Pakistan on Sunday reported 10 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 284,121. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,082. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 303 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, he said 8,288 tests were carried out. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 123,849 while the death toll is 2,272. He added that 5,836 patients were currently under treatment. On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Sindh police has said that 3,240 personnel have been infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab has reported 137 new Covid-19 cases, down from 183 infections a day earlier, according to the government’s database on coronavirus. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 94,360. The province has confirmed three more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,169. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported one death in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial toll to 1,231. Health officials also confirmed 57 new cases, taking the total to 34,692. Another 70 patients recovered to bring the tally to 31,612. Active cases stand at 1,849 in the province. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively recorded 49 new coronavirus cases and zero additional fatalities.