Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project Completed 85%: Asim Bajwa

Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority said Matiari-Lahore transmission line project has been completed 85%.

Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday took to Twitter and said 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project will evacuate power North-South, resolve one major issue.

Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said the transmission line would have a capacity of evacuating 4000MW of electricity.

The line is 886 kilometers long and there are1972 towers along the line.

The cost of the project is $1.658 billion.