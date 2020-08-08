Pakistan Army recruits social media famed long jumper Asif Magsi

Long jumper Muhammad Asif Magsi, who became famous on social media, has been recruited by the Pakistan Army.

President of Pakistan Athletics Federation,

Maj Gen Akram Sahi announces,#PakistanArmy has recruited viral long jumper Asif Magsi Asif will be trained under the supervision of #PakArmy’s athletics coaches & will join Pak Army Athletics team after his trials.#Pakistan #ISPR pic.twitter.com/kmj8rWcfvY — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰(Patriot) (@PakistanFauj) August 7, 2020

Asif can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a viral video that got immense attention. In another video, Asif jumped over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand.

Wow he’s incredible. It scares me to think how much undiscovered raw talent we are neglecting. https://t.co/02c1nVJ6u4 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 3, 2020

According to sources, the Pakistan Army will recruit the long jumper Muhammad Asif along with providing necessary training and assistance to him to further improve his talent.

After the video went viral, Akram Sahi, president of the Pakistan Athletics Federation, contacted young Asif and called him to Lahore. President Pakistan Athletics Federation Major General (retd) Akram Sahi expressed happiness over Asif’s entry into the Army and thanked the Army Chief. He said that Asif would get the best training in the Pakistan Army.