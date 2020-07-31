7th Sky Entertainment to bring a light-hearted signature Eid telefilm ‘Dil Tera Hogaya’

7th Sky Entertainment, led by the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is keeping the spirit of Eid alive with a fun-filled and exciting signature telefilm ‘Dil Tera Hogaya’ starring Feroze Khan and Zara Noor Abbas.

Bringing this lead couple together for the first time on our screens, ‘Dil Tera Hogaya’ is a light-hearted family drama that follows the story of two families living under the same roof who share a love-hate relationship. As the kids of both the family’s bond and develop new feelings, the telefilm follows the hilarious and comical happenings that take place under their roof.

Directed by the Suno Chanda famed Aehsun Talish and written by Saima Akram Chaudry, ‘Dil Tera Hogaya’ features an ensemble cast including Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Farhan Ali Agha, and Shaheen Khan in prominent roles. The telefilm is set to go on-air on GEO on the first day of Eid.

With diverse content on-air at the moment, this new telefilm is another winning streak for the production house that has been delivering diverse, entertaining, and relatable content to the viewers. With five chart-busting shows on-air every day of the week covering every genre from rom-coms, family dramas, to social issues – like Raz e Ulfat, Muqaddar, Bandhay Ek Dour Se, Deewangi, and Meherposh; Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have been changing the face of entertainment television in Pakistan with their mega productions.