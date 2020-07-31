Virus kills another 32, infects 1,114 in a day

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed 32 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 277,402. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,924.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,114 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,655 in Punjab, 33,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,987 in Islamabad, 11,708 in Balochistan, 2,065 in Azad Kashmir and 2,090 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,138 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,189 in Sindh, 1,192 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 165 in Islamabad, 53 in GB and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives and infected at least 498 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more people died from the COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2209.

Murad said that 689 more COVID-19 patients recuperated on Thursday, taking the number of recovered patients to 110,233 in the province.

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi has said that there was an increase in the number of cases reported yesterday because people did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) while shopping for Eidul Azha.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho warned that there could be an increase in the spread of the virus after Eid if people were not careful. “Precautions are essential on Eid. Follow all SOPs during the sacrifice,” she said.

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 92,655 after it recorded 203 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database on coronavirus. The province has also reported five additional fatalities from the virus, taking the total to 2,138.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that 19 districts in Punjab, which had earlier reported COVID-19 cases, have now become coronavirus-free.

Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 82 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities. The breakdown is as follows: Islamabad: 24 cases, AJK: 10 cases, 1 death, GB: 48 cases, 3 deaths

Another 1,248 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal, taking the total number of recoveries to 246,131. According to the portal, 1,179 people are in critical condition.