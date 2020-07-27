Aafia release imperative as 600 prisoner of Carswell coronavirus positive: Dr Fowzia

KARACHI: Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has regretted that the government of Pakistan is not showing seriousness in seeking urgent release of Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui from a US jail on compassionate grounds, as more than 600 prisoner of that jail, Carswell Prison, have already been tested coronavirus positive.

Talking to a delegation of Shehri Tanzeem Pakistan that called on her Monday led by their chairman Rizawn Shamis, Dr Fowzia said the family does not know about health status of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and the mother and children of Aafia want to have a telephonic talk to her on the occasion of the Eid. She said the Aafia family is worried as almost half the prisoner of that jail have been tested Covid-19 positive. She said this would be the 34th Eid of Aafia Siddiqui that should would spend in solitary confinement.

Dr Fowzia further said that presently there are 1387 prisoners in the Carswell Jail and of them more than 600 have already been tested coronavirus positive. She said the number of the Covid-19 cases in the jail is rising with every passing day. She said six prisoners have already died of the Covid-19. She said there is information that the Covid-19 positive prisoners are kept in a hole in the name of quarantine.

Other members of the delegation were their secretary general Shakir Ahmed, joint secretary Tariq Ahmed, Shazia Misbah of women wing, Asim Rizvi and Syed Anaam were also present.

Dr Fowzia said this situation is worrisome for Aafia family. She said letters have already been written to the president Dr Arif Alvi, prime minister Imran Khan, foreign minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi and human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari and reminders are also being sent to them on daily basis. She said today the reminder number 128th has been sent to them.

She said due to apathy and criminal silence of government we filed a constitutional petition (D2144/2020) in Sindh High Court, praying the honorable court to issue instructions to the related departments for seeking early release of Aafia.

Shehri Tanzeem Pakistan Chairman Rizwan Shamis and other members of the delegation expressed concern over the prolonged detention of Dr Aafia and assured that they would also join the struggle of Aafia Movement Pakistan for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.