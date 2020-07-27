There is no fault in this Star! | Film Review

The viewers might start this movie with the intention of seeing a late actor’s last piece of art.

But by the end of it, this movie goes beyond just an art. It symbolises something pure worked upon with complete innocence & decency.

The movie starts with a brief intro about each character, not taking long to build a story line. It gives us a glimpse about how a cancer patient feels & tries to enjoy the remainder of short due life. Without stretching long, the director has conveyed the story line in a gripping way.

One more reason for me of watching this movie is to see how well this Bollywood movie has adapted a bestseller novel & a super hit Hollywood movie. I must acknowledge I found it better than its Hollywood counterpart, capturing every emotion in its raw yet beautiful form.

All the actors seem natural & effortless in their roles, as if this is like a documentary you are seeing. By documentary, I am reminded that towards the end, it feels like it’s the documentary of late Sushant Singh Rajput. It feels like as if the genius knew he would be seen last in this work of art.

This movie perfectly portrays every relation of a patient struggling to survive in life.

This is one of most complete romantic movies.

You can’t help but silently shed a tear or two towards the end.

The message of the movie in Sushant’s voice- “You don’t decide your birth & death, but you can decide how you live in between”, it gets etched in your mind long after the movie ends.

RIP SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT!

The writer who is a banker from Banaras, is a travelling enthusiast and movie geek. He has a passion for cooking and writing.