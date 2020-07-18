Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison for sending obscene photos to her teen student

A former beauty pageant queen and West Virginia middle school teacher is facing two years in prison for sending obscene photos of herself to a former teen student.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office confirmed to E! News that 29-year-old Ramsey Carpenter-Bearse was sentenced to two years in state prison on July 15. Additionally, she must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and will complete 10 years of extended supervision upon her release from prison.

Carpenter-Bearse was named Miss Kentucky in 2014. She went on to compete for the title of Miss America in 2015, where she placed in the top 12.

According to authorities, Carpenter-Bearse admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between Aug. and Oct. 2018. In December of that year, she was arrested and initially charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

In Dec. 2019, she plead guilty to possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. During a court hearing, which was captured by CBS affiliate WOWK-TV, Carpenter-Bearse told the judge she unintentionally sent a sexually explicit photo that was meant for her husband to the teenage boy on Snapchat.

“Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,” she said at the time. “I messed up big-time.”

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time of her arrest, “Mrs. Bearse sent obscene photographs of herself to a 15 year old who was a former student of hers at Andrew Jackson Middle School.”

E! News has reached out to Carpenter-Bearse’s attorney for comment but have not heard back.