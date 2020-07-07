Teenager spends Rs 16 lacs from his parent’s bank account on PUBG

A teenager playing PUBG mobile managed to set his family back by Rs. 16 lakh. PUBG Mobile has remained a popular game during the global pandemic and seen rapid growth in revenues because people stuck at home have been gaming more, according to Sensor Tower analysis.

The teenager told his parents that he was using the smartphone to study online. Instead, he was playing PUBG. His father told media that he was a government employee with a long medical history. He had kept this money aside for his medical treatment and to secure their son’s future. However, the teenager used the money from his father’s savings account, his father’s PF account and his mother’s account to make purchases within the game.

The parents had been in the impression that the teenager has been using the smartphone excessively for online studies. However, upon losing over Rs. 16 lakhs, the parents realised that this has not been the case for the past few months. Following the incident, the parents forced the teenager to work at a repair shop to avoid the addiction for PUBG Mobile.

As per the father, his son had the details of all the bank accounts as he used to make online payments for his mother’s kitty parties.