50% of Covid-19 patients recovered as nationwide tally jumps to 216,000

Around 50 percent of the novel coronavirus cases of the country have recovered from the infection, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday, as the nationwide tally jumped to 215, 965.

Since February 26, 215,965 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected across till date. About 100,802 of them have recovered across Pakistan, making it almost 50 per cent of the total detected cases. The NCOC said the total active COVID cases in Pakistan at the moment are 108,273, with 4,133 new ones detected on June 30 and 91 patients lost lives due to due to the pandemic during last 24 hours.

Though implementation on the smart lockdown in the country has significantly reduced the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, however still 4,133 cases were tested positive, it noted.

According to NCOC data, some 22,418 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, including 9,435 in Sindh, 8,284 in Punjab, 2,211 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,736 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 392 in Balochistan, 99 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 261 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). It said that 100,802 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count, while 491 ventilators out of 1,562 allocated for Covid-19 patients are currently occupied.

On Wednesday, Sindh reported 2,139 fresh coronavirus cases across the province. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 86,795 as the province conducted a total of 4,61,587 tests. He said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll to 1,406.

At least 761 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 76,262. According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 35 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,762. Thus far, 27,488 patients have been cured of the disease in the province. A total of 501,509 tests have been conducted in the province.