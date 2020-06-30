Pakistan Pilots Fake Licences: Hidden Truth

Last week, during a regular discussion with my friend, I got to know, straight from a horse’s mouth Mr. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan landing to the United Kingdom. Although he went for his routine medical check-up upon investigation, it let the cat out of the bag that he wanted to meet Ex-Prime Minister Main Nawaz Sharif and to get his guidance for future party work. Since he is in a fierce race to get hold of the Ministerial office; besides currently serving as the MPA (Member Provincial Assembly) and previously interested in the Chief Minister position. Moreover, I have recalled and figured out that Mr. Chaudhry Nisar has lost both the National Assembly elections and got defeated at the hands of Mr. Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, the competing contestant against him during the elections.

However, it is to note that Mr. Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar (Federal Minister for Aviation) fake degree was outset in the past government. But, his case did not get due attention by the government nor become the cynosure of media as he was serving as a Minister. His fake degree after verified from the concerned university sent to the Anti-Corruption Authority for further investigation rather than the Election Commission of Pakistan. Upon a stroke of sheer bad luck for Mr. Sarwar, the case got to hold on by drops in ocean honest Director-General in the Anti-Corruption Authority. After the inquiry, he gave the written statement by adhering witness to his fake degree and recommended further action for his disqualification by the concerned authorities.

Currently, PIA has 850 pilots out of which 150 pilots have said to certain discrepancies and entitled in the red zone

This reality can get exposed publicly at any time without alteration due to its evidence available with leading sources. As it happens, Mr. Sarwar will get disqualified from his given position due to his ineligibility for contesting elections. Moreover, as per the given rules by the National Assembly (NA) if any MNA (Member National Assembly) gets disqualified due to fraudulent activity (such as a fake degree), then his/her next best competing contestant gets holds of his/her position. Thus, it is safe to say as his case has the final statement from the concerned authority and media break the news about Mr. Sarwar’s confirmation of fake degree. Moreover, his disqualification from the given position automatically will be replaced by Mr. Nisar. However, there is a possibility of the case following the same ritual as Mr. Malik Raiz and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) taking the file for further investigations.

The ground reality cannot fade away. Unfortunately, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar is currently heading the Federal Ministry of Aviation, which is, under hot waters these days. He has also previously served as Federal Minister for Petroleum based on this position he is known to have gained sack of benefits and referred to as LPG Don. In May 2019, Mr. Sarwar joined the Federal Ministry of Aviation. While standing at the most prestigious platform of National Assembly representing the aviation industry, he provided statements that target Pakistan aviation credibility not locally but at international forums like CNN, BCC, Al-Gazeria, New York Times, etc. The massive number of serving Pakistan’s pilot fake licenses and degrees is a big question mark for the world. Many developed economies are of the view to dismiss the landing rights to Pakistan licensed pilots. These discussions will act as a pioneering stone for disastrous outcomes.

Since ages, especially from 1996, it is quite evident that number of recruitments and hiring in Pakistan International Airlines based on political references rather than merit-based. Even the Syed Shah Mardan Shah II (Pir Pagara) son had served as a pilot. In crux, with passing time, there is a strong consortium of influential pilots club on the grounds of power is formed. The question arises why an individual from a poor to the middle-class family background cannot get hold of this position. The main reason is pilot licenses are granted by the Civil Aviation Authority, which is generally empowered and controlled by the retired Air Force officers. Based on tradition, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority is either a retired Air Marshal or Vice-Air Marshal. Their main aim is to grant the license to retire Air Force officers rather than civilians. Surprisingly, there is a skyrocketing fee for civilians to get hold of a certified aviation license. However, incentives granted to encourage retired air force officers with the meager intermediate level educational requirement. The civil aviation authority grants the aviation license.

Initially, after being enrolled for aviation license training is given based on theoretical as well as practical training on Cessna aircraft with higher hourly flying charges. After successful completion of training and flying hours, a hefty amount charged in millions to grant the aviation license certificate with the condition to complete 120 hours flying annually to sustain the license. Besides, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) having a history of very limited recruitments. Therefore, it is a pure chance for a father from middle-class belongings to afford such luxurious licensing for his children. It is evident from the stated licensing environment the root cause for the fake degrees. The upfront of fake degrees has worse consequences for the Pakistan economy. The aviation fate is none less than the Beoing777 aircraft crash by hitting a building in the residential area. Thus, the aviation industry certainly has many serve outcomes ahead than one human mind can imagine. For instance, many pilots who got a license from Pakistan but working internationally (e.g: Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways, etc.) needs to get their license renewal from the mighty Civil Aviation authority.

The global pandemic COVID19 has already worsened the aviation industry due to limited traveling that leads many airlines to find justifications for downsizing. Under the given scenario, it is quite possible pilots holding a license from the Pakistan Civil Aviation authority will be chopped off. In the wake of COVID19, PIA has already stopped the contractual renewal of cabin crew and related staff due to overstaffing. After the Osama Bin Laden controversy, the Pakistan pilot’s fake degree has taken the stage at international media. Moreover, it led to a question mark on Pakistan pilot’s credibility, which will ultimately cause international airports to suspend our flights or either Boeing carrying their specific tests for Pakistan licensed pilots. Currently, PIA has 850 pilots out of which 150 pilots have said to certain discrepancies and entitled in the red zone. These discrepancies should not alone give credit as fake licenses. Indeed, in some cases the licensing criteria might not fulfilled due to the inability of yearly flying hours. The government has tried best to put a cover to Mr. Ghulam Sarwar’s statements at the National Assembly similar to hiding his fake degrees. It is hard to alter recorded statements. Thus, a lesson one should think before speak as sometimes the cost of misstatement is much higher than one could dream off. Today, a small mislead statement presented in friction of seconds led the credibility of Pakistan questioned at the corner of every town. It is the hard reality under given circumstances the grey fate of the Pakistan Aviation industry seems destined.

Special Advisor (Pakistan Institute of Management, Lahore operated under Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, Islamabad) and Foreign Research Associate (Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad)