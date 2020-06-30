Covid-19 redefines frontline workforce

Frontline workers are considered to be the first impression of any organization, to their potential customers. One could say this because frontline workers are the initial point of contact of any organization to their respective customers. The current pandemic has indeed clarified the positioning of frontline workers for every organization across all industries. Decision-makers are now focused on empowering their frontline workers. According to Harvard Business Review’s latest report “The New Decision Makers: Equipping Frontline Workers for Success,” the pandemic has indeed redefined our frontline workers. The report mentions that there are frontline workers in every business sector, like healthcare, security, technology, manufacturing, construction, finance, and even entertainment.

Soon after the pandemic made its horrific mark on the world, we have been witnessing viral videos of so many frontline workers who were almost negligible before. This newfound digital stardom is mainly due to the importance given to the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some influencers also claim that the frontline workers are now equally risking their lives as the police or the security forces. Masses around the world are now appreciating even the lowest income professionals who are at the frontline. Food delivery professionals, housekeeping, nurses, paramedics, and telecommunication professionals are now seen as completely different professional entities. This massive change is simply because these professionals are going out to serve people, regardless of the lockdowns imposed by the governments.

Governments all around the world have also identified workers who fall under essential services. These professionals who offer essential services are being equipped by their organizations and government bodies alike to keep them safe, as they perform their social and professional duties. Provincial governments are making sure that all healthcare frontline workers are given the proper equipment to manage ‘Corona Positive Patients’. Likewise, the telecommunication sector has also been identified as an essential service by the government in this pandemic. It has been done because of the importance of information and communication technology for our national interests. Being the backbone of connectivity in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited ensured that all their frontline workers had proper ‘Personal Protective Equipment’ as they serve the nation keeping the safety of both workers and customers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been vocal enough numerous times, to stress on the importance of controlled lockdown. He recently has given clear instructions about opting for minimum outdoor activities. Frontline workers are assisting the masses to do that, as they become proactive by using digital fronts to provide services while the customers remain safe at their homes. The Premier also mentioned that the pandemic is here to stay until we get a promising medical solution to counter the deadly virus. In these lines, organizations must reconsider the importance of their frontline workers. The human resource departments must include a clear occupational hazard that is now part of their frontline workers’ daily routines. The frontline workforce must be appreciated beyond words and some likes on social media. They must be given better career perks and should be given practical appreciation for taking up the risk of their health daily.