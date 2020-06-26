The world politics and world literature under COVID-19

The emergence of coronavirus is up till now a black swan event of the contemporary period. COVID-19 has placed World under serious plight. The outbreak itself manifests the post-global change that will somberly affect the political structure. The power of first world countries has proved fatal before coronavirus. It has exposed its loopholes in the health sector. The current situation has pushed developed and developing countries into historic economic catastrophe.

USA, Russia, Italy, Pakistan etc. are facing similar issues but with juxtapose percentages. The USA has badly blown by the 21st-century pandemic. It is leading the coronavirus cases with unemployment and fiscal crisis that has destabilized its position globally as a superpower.

Interestingly, the birth point of coronavirus i.e. China is now in safe hands. It has stolen the global limelight by curbing the pandemic and showing its political effectiveness. It will revamp global politics by igniting USA-China rivalry because it has engendered global xenophobic

issue. Trump has started calling the virus as “Chinese virus” and blamed China for perturbing the global order. Nevertheless, the ongoing crisis has pushed Pakistan into a quagmire of economic plight. It is not only exposed to pandemic but a plethora of dilemmas. A country

whose economy is crushed by the pandemic is liable to move backwards juxtapose to developed nations.

Moreover, World literature narrates the dilemma of humankind and it also predicts the future. Therefore, it is natural to analyze the influence that this pandemic will cast on world literature. The classics such as Love in the Time of Cholera was influenced by a relatively darker period

in history and one sees writers react to the underlying feeling of doom and destruction. Cholera or the black death inspired an everlasting yearning for vitality and love. However, COVID-19 will have an impact on literature in a more sinister way. The fears of the modern dystopian world have become a reality. The statistics, Livni has mentioned in “The Importance in Embracing Books as We Continue Our Struggle with COVID-19” show that in some areas the demand for children’s books is increasing. Generally, people are buying more and more books in these tough times of COVID-19.

People are also purchasing dystopian novels such as Station Eleven. This bizarre amalgamation of children’s literature and dystopian fiction puts a light on the chaotic atmosphere of our world. Human beings are trying to hold to reality which is dark but there is also a need to read aboutand believe in an idealistic world.

The practice of bulk buying characterizes the modern-day book market. People are buying more and more books to cope up with self-isolation. This is not a new form of panic behaviour.

The Decameron recalls the story of a city that was struck with a similar pandemic. Ten citizens choose to go away from the city. In their self-isolation, they told stories about different abstract ideas such as love and religion. The pandemic brought with them the potential of a revival of the art of storytelling and oral traditions. People began to pour their hearts out in a more candid fashion. Therefore, pandemics help reshape the literature both structurally and thematically. It lifts the spirit of mankind via the art of storytelling.

In past, and particularly, in the near past, it would have been incredible to see the world so tranquil. Planes glided athwart the skies, human beings woke up to go for work, youngsters went to educational institutes and the world whined along. All of that is fast flattering the dominion of reminiscence now. In the current scenario, the situation has conversed that human interaction, anyplace and everywhere in the realm, now brings the burden of contamination. Also, undistinguishable adversaries are the nastiest, distorting as they do the positions between truth and suspicion. ‘Who has devised it and who can give it and who will get it’, is the implication of every argument. It, in a nutshell, is the outbreak of COVID-19