Lawyers to be tested for coronavirus

On the behest of federal government the lawyers’ fraternity would be checked through the capable teams for the coronavirus soon. Although, the cost of coronavirus check-up takes at least 8 to nine thousand rupees per head which cannot be affordable to each one, while the intensity of such fatal diseases took place slowly and gradually , therefore, the doctors community was involved in such diseases as well as various died by its infection on Thursday.

Almost 35 doctors belonging to DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad have had refused to attend fatal coronavirus patients by using excuse after facing death of their colleagues at various sites and the hospitals. Majority of the people at large says that many patients have been killed by the hospitals staffers just to get rid out of their treatment by terming its reaction bad to worse as outcome of their services. Almost many persons contacted the Ayub Hospital Complex for the sake of deriving medical check-up either they were fearing to face coronavirus or not? But they run away from the edge of hospital feeling fear and tense of their death by the medical staffers available in its emergency wards.

Moreover, the five remaining districts including Northern Area were taking treatment earlier from the Ayub Hospital Complex (AHC), Abbottabad thus the ATH was observed fully packed with throng of attendant of the patients outside of its premises. The specialists doctors fraternity was high alert to attend the patients with letter and spirit but above fifty years old doctors did not attend the patients because of fearing the fatal diseases of coronavirus broken out speedily across the Hazara Division.

A civil Judge, including a senior civil judge diagnosed with the fatal but pandemic coronavirus diseases, thereafter, they were sent to unknown hospitals for taking first aid later to back home for rest of the days of their lives. But no report has been received about their recovery instead that their court rooms were locked down instantly.