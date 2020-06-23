Two teenagers commits suicide after being told to stop PUBG; Punjab Police wants the online game banned

LAHORE: Punjab police on Tuesday have made a decision of banning a popular online game Playersunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Lahore after two teenagers take their own lives while playing the game.

Ashfaq Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore has decided to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban PUBG because many teenagers are committing suicide while playing the game.

PUBG is a survival game developed by a South Korean company in which players are dropped onto an island and have to eliminate each other. Since its launch in 2017, it has garnered a huge global following across PCs, consoles and mobile platforms. By last December, it had 200 million mobile downloads alone.

Lahore High Court had directed the concerned authorities last month to ban PUBG following its bad impacts on the children.

A case of suicide death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway.