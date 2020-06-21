Indian says they have detected unusual movement of Chinese Air Force

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said that they have detected unusual movement of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) along the border in Ladakh. The Air Force chief also said they have already put in place its own strategy to respond to any contingency.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to respond to any Chinese tactic and a strategy has been prepared for it.

The IAF chief was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

“During summer, there are usual exercises. But at this time, we have noticed more than usual deployment. We have taken necessary action,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday (June 20) At east 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in a disputed Himalayan border area, Indian officials say.The incident follows rising tensions, and is the first deadly clash in the border area in at least 45 years. The Indian army initially said three of its soldiers had been killed, adding that both sides suffered casualties.

India, however, had rejected Chinese claims on the Galwan valley. While confirming the news, Zhao Lijian tweeted, “The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region.”

During a media briefing here, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian again blamed India for the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed, and issued a press note giving ‘step-by-step account of the Galwan clash’ as per China.

Zhao’s reiteration of Beijing’s claims over the Galwan Valley came a day after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said “given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We expect the Chinese side to also confine its activities to its side of the LAC.”