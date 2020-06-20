$330 million sponsorship of China for IPL under threat after border clash

After a border clash between the both countries sparked calls in India for a boycott of Chinese products and companies as Chinese sponsorship of India`s biggest sporting event was under threat.

The Indian Premier League cricket tournament said its chiefs would meet next week to review sponsorship deals.

Chinese mobile phone maker VIVO is the IPL’s top sponsor having paid US$330 million for a deal between 2018-2022.

Growing calls have been made for action against Chinese firms after a clash between Indian and Chinese forces on their Himalayan border on Monday in which 20 Indian troops were killed.

The league has not gone ahead this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but cricket chiefs still hope it can be played.