ANF seize 2681.805 Kg drugs in 31 operations: DG ANF

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2681.805 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 57.889 Million Internationally, arrested 32 culprits, including 5 ladies and impounded 11 vehicles, 1 container while conducting 31 counter-narcotics strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 2357.25 Kg Hashish, 296.9 Kg Opium, 12.65 Kg Heroin and 15.005 Kg Methamphetamine.

According to the Spokesperson, ANF Balochistan, Quetta recovered 1915 Kg Hashish from general area Killi Norak at Tehsil Gulistan & District Qila Abdullah. In another operation, ANF Balochistan, PS ANF Hub recovered 30 kg Hashish from Trailer at Winder Check Point at Tehsil Hub & District Lasbela. In third operation, ANF Balochistan, recovered 200 Kg Opium from general area of Mashkel at District Kharran. In fourth operation, ANF Balochistan recovered 58 Kg Hashish from general area of Gurmaka at District Panjgur.

On a tip-off, ANF Punjab conducted a raid near Jethi Kay Chowk Mohallah Mashraqi Tehsil Sambrial District Sialkot and recovered 1.400 kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Nazir Hussain resident of Sialkot. In another operation, ANF Punjab, conducted raid near Hamza Cotton Mills MM Road Mianwali intercepted Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 62.400 kg Hashish from secret cavities of seized car. Two accused namely Imran Haider & Amir Raza resident of Sargoda were arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Punjab conducted a raid near Government Boys High School Gujjar Mohallah Rajpootan Lahore and recovered 1.500 kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested lady accused namely Shahnaz Begum wife of Muhammad Iqbal (Late). In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Punjab Faisalabad region conducted raid near Government Girls Primary School Chak No.160 RB, Muhammad pura Chatta Chak Jhumra District Faisalabad and recovered 3.600 kg Opium & 1.200 kg Hashish from the house of Sheraz resident Faisalabad. In fifth operation, ANF Punjab, raided near Hamza Cotton Mils MM Roas Mianwali arrested two accused alongwith Bed Ford Truck and recovered 26 kg Hashish which was was concealed in secret cavities of said Truck and arrested accused namely Rehman Saeed and Muhammad Razaq. In sixth operation, ANF Punjab raided near Darbar Baba Niaz Ali Sarkar Harbanspura Railway Station Lahore intercepted Honda City Car and recovered 8.400 kg Hahsish which was concealed in secret cavities of said car. Two accused namely Imdad Hussain and Mansab resident of Pakpattan were arrested on the spot. In seventh operation, ANF Punjab conducted an operation near Omerkot Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Muridke, Sheikhupura intercepted Toyota Corolla Car. Three persons travelling in the car started firing at the ANF Party and they tried to escape. Two accused managed to escape in bamboos field whereas one accused was got injured by his companions fire. The injured accused was brought to THQ Muridkey, where he expired during medical treatment drug recovered 15.500 kg Hashish and 5.600 Kg Heroin were recovered from the secret cavities of said car.

On tip off ANF Peshawar, CP Shin Qamar intercepted a passanger Toyota Pick Up Van and recovered 2 kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused. The accused namely Khiyal Mat Khan resident of Khyber Agency was travelling from Teerah to Bara. In another operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested an accused at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1 kg Hashish from his personal possession of accused namely Fazal Muhammad resident of Peshawar. The recovered drug was concealed in his footwear. The accused was travelling in Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle from Peshawar to Rawalpindi. In third operation, ANF KP in collaboration with FC recovered 80 kgs Opium & 182 Kg Hashish near Pak Afghanistan International border. The recovered drug were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan. In fourth operation, ANF KP staff recovered a sack of 6.500 Kg Hashish from a sack which was found unattended plastic barrel near Kurram river.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Francis Colony F-7, Islamabad and recovered 1.240 kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Hunak Babar Masih resident of Islamabad. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid at Francis Colony F-7/4 Islamabad and recovered 1.200 kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Haroon Roben resident of Islamabad and Abbas Masih resident of Islamabad. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Waheed Masih resident of Islamabad and recovered 1.260 kg Opium & 50 grams Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused at Taraki Toll Plaza, Main GT Road Sohawar, District Jhelum intercepted Mini Pajero and recovered 1 Kg Heroin tactfully concealed in dash board of the said vehicle. Mir Waez resident of Khyber agency was arrested on the spot. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Ahsan Ali Road near City Park Kashrot, Gilgit Intercepted Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 1.500 Kg Hashish which was concealed in front driving side door of the said vehicle. One accused Noor Ud Din resident of Gilgit was arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff intercepted a Mehran Car and recovered 2.400 Kg Hashish which was concealed infront door of the seized vehicle. Six person namely Saif ur Rehman resident of Peshawar, Hassan Khan resident of Rawalpindi, Sharafat Bibi wife of Saif ur Rehman, Hazrat Umar, Umair and Sana son & daughter of Saif ur Rehman were arrested on the spot. In seventh operation, the staff of ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Bakra Mandi near Saidpur Village and recovered 1.500 Kg Opium & 1.200 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Yasin and Waqas Ahmed resident of Islamabad. In eighth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 3.600 kg opium & 10.800 kg Hashish from the seized car, which was concealed in the tank of the seized car. Four accused namely Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, Saeeda Begum and Amna Bibi were arrested on the spot. In ninth operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff conducted an operation at Des Perdes Hotel, Saidpur Village Islamabad and recovered 1.500 kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Sajid Hussain resident of Islamabad. In tenth operation, ANF Rawalpindi established naka near M-1 Motorway Exit Point Intercepted Honda Car and recovered 7.200 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the seized vehicle. Two accused namely Zafar Iqbal, Nadia Iqbal alongwith two kids were arrested on the spot. In eleventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi during establish naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road Attock intercepted Chevrolet Octra Car and recovered 6 Kg Heroin from an empty CNG Cyliner in said vehicle. One accused Tasawar Ali Khan resident of Attock was arrested on the spot. In tevelth operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Said pur More, Islamabad and recovered 3 kg Opium from Personal possession the arrested accused namely Muhammad Noman and Muhammad Irfan resident of Islamabad.

ANF Karachi intercepted a parcel at TCS Head office Karachi booked by Shahbaz Nadeem resident Karachi being sent to Hassan Baig resident Check Republic and recovered 1.005 kg Methamphetamine which was concealed in baby blanket. In another operation, ANF Sindh, Karachi conducted a raid at Al-Asif Square, Bus Adda Karachi and recovered 10.600 kgs Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Farhan Alam resident of Karachi. In third operation, ANF Sindh, seized container at PICT Seaport Karachi and recovered 14 Kgs Methamphetamine kept in Cotton Racks. The Container was booked by Asif Raza through exporter Mushtaq Engineering Works Lahore being sent. In fourth operation, ANF Sindh conducted a raid at plot no.144 street no.26 near Hamza Masjid, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Karachi and recovered 12.650 kg Hashish from the said plot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway