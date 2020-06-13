Session court reserves verdict against Cynthia Ritchie plea

Session court has reserved its verdict on plea filed against Cynthia Ritchie US blogger for defaming the slain chairperson of PPP and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

As per details, after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also urged the court to dismiss the plea against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie.

The counsel of petitioner argued that due to the nature of tweets against Benazir Bhutto, every worker of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is aggrieved party. On this court remarked that why heirs of Benazir Bhutto are not lodging a complaint.

It is pertinent to mention here that application filed by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) district president seeks registration of a case against US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie under cybercrime act.