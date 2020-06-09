Jennifer Lopez says her son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd’s death

Jennifer Lopez has shared the conversation she had with her kids about the death of George Floyd. The superstar singer and actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post footage from the Black Lives Matter protest she attended in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In the caption of Lopez’s post, she revealed that her 12-year-old kids, Emme and Max, made the couple a sign to take with them to the protest.

“Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd,'” Lopez recalled. “I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!” Lopez, who shares the twins with ex Marc Anthony, went on to explain the conversations she’s had with her kids about social injustice.

“We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does,” Lopez continued her message. “That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all.”

“We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world,” she told her fans. “So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

Lopez also added the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung.

In the footage that Lopez posted to Instagram, fans can see her holding a sign that reads, “BLM #EnoughIsEnough.” While, Rodriguez, marching beside her, can be seen holding a sign that says, “Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter,” seeming to hint at his love’s 1999 hit.

Rodriguez also took to Instagram to share footage from their day of protesting.

“All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear,” the former pro athlete wrote. “Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him.”

“Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message,” Rodriguez continued. “Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good.”

He added, “America: It’s time to listen.”