Him Too Ritchie?

I am a feminist. You may call me radical, but I believe that respecting women is one of the most important things taught by every religion. It is a definite norm for everyone to uphold in life. However, these days I am bit shaken by issues around the ongoing scandal which has pushed the entire nation into an unexplainable situation. While it has not changed anything the way I advocate for women but it has forced me to think that how easy it has become these days to set people and their reputation on fire on social media and easily get away with everything.

Recently a difference of opinion and unnecessary urge to dominate with their viewpoints between a Pakistan based US national Cynthia D. Ritchie and a mainstream political party erupted into a full-fledged forest fire. The fireball of this eruption has mushroomed into a “Me Too” scandal involving senior leadership of Pakistan People’s Party. Indeed, the loyalist workers of a mainstream political party could not ignore Cynthia Ritchie’s alleged hateful and slanderous comments against former Prime Minister (Late) Benazir Bhutto. The comments provoked deep resentment among the leaders, workers and supporters of the party who could not resist turning against the Ms. Ritchie on social media bombarding her indiscriminately. Ritchie, with quite a good number of followers on social media, initially entrenched herself to fight the battle on Twitter but then suddenly ripped the chord of her suicide bomb-vest. Cynthia alleged senior leadership of Pakistan People’s Party of physical abuse, and rape. It was visible that she could not sustain against a volley of alleged abuses which she invited for herself. While she was already on the radar of PPP since she was seen sharing scandalous photographs of PPP leaders, Ms. Ritchie had visible support of anti-PPP parties, which did play their part in encouraging her. But this time the intrigue and suspense in Ritchie’s story has put workers of other parties on guard. She announced that she has more to reveal about other political parties’ leadership as well. Soon after this, another story was purposefully floated involving the sitting Prime Minister of the country that he also had interests in the fair lady.

Who is the lady? How she managed her powerful presence in Pakistan? What has made people think that Ritchie is close to people who matter? What she has been doing in Pakistan and what she is up to? Still, a lot needs to be investigated. The entire story of Ms. Ritchie seems devious and dubious. It can be a wonderful subject for counter-intelligence specialists and a spicy fodder for Netflix drama like “The Spy” in days to come. However, we live in a society where on a mere mention by any lady on a roadside, encourages a big mob to thrash out any person on mere suspicion. Therefore, I am careful with my words.

I do not undermine the torture and harassment women must face particularly in our society, but I am also not in favour of ignoring those men who suffer from false allegations

From the perspective of those accused and alleged of misconduct, I feel that the challenges for them are manifold. It is a trap and there is no way out. If they simply call the woman a liar, they become guilty of calling a woman-a liar. If they are silent, then they are guilt-charged. If they deny it, they have committed a political sin in the eyes of masses. In our society, people assume the guilt. They believe that victims of allegations should not assert their innocence. Both the benefit of doubt and the benefit of blame rests with the accuser. From the psychological cost of fighting the accusation; to the embarrassment of explaining facts to everyone. The issue impacts entire family. I have all the sympathy with all those alleged especially Mr Yousaf Raza Gilani who I know personally. Undisputedly he is the politest politician of our times. The way he and his family have responded to the accusations is dignified. I have noticed that in the past Ms. Ritchie was full of praise for Mr Gilani, probably she forgot the unforgettable which she has brought up now after so many years.

I closely followed the HIM TOO trend in September 2018 during the sexual assault allegations raised during Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US Supreme Court. While doing so I lost considerable trust in ME TOO. I do not undermine the torture and harassment women must face particularly in our society, but I am also not in favour of ignoring those men who suffer from false allegations. While there are unethical men in our society, so there are unethical women as well, who do not hesitate to frame men.

While Ms. Ritchie has received a lot of support in Pakistan, with twitter hashtags #pride of Pakistan. There are those like I who doubt her story. She must bring forth a credible story to punish the accused in a court of law. However, the evidence, the timing, that she is raising this nine years later and other lacunas in her story would be questioned. I think she may file one more case against the US diplomatic staff in Islamabad who did not only react to her allegations rather she was forcefully hushed up.

People of this country deserve to know the truth; especially in a time when Pakistan is famous for being the best location for hosting foreign tourists with love, care, and hospitality. While our guests like Ms. Ritchie needs to be given all the respect and safety. At the same time as hosts our political leadership should not targeted with a malicious intent. Leaving this case open without concluding it with a legal end will leave people confused.

The writer is a versatile analyst and a speaker on contemporary issues