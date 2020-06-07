PPP rejects rape allegations by Cynthia Ritchie on Rehman Malik, Yousuf Raza Gilani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani has categorically rejected allegations that his party hired its own workers in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and said that this perception is totally wrong and he can say this with absolute surety that the PPP, from 2008-2013, did not have one person hired in the steel mills.

During his press conference, Sindh education minister said “I would recommend all the media channels of Pakistan, that an issue is being created to misrepresent the political leadership of Pakistan,” he said.

He continued “You can put it in writing. If we create pomp and show about it, then today it is the PPP, tomorrow it will be another party and then so on.”

Ritchie on Friday had accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of rape and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of ‘manhandling’ her several years ago.

“In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right, I’ll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik,” she said a live video on her Facebook page, also accusing former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of “physically manhandling” her while Gilani was staying at the “President’s House”.

Ghani warned the federal government by saying that people were aware of the ‘activities’ of those who were in power. “If they [federal government ministers] think they can be happy over false allegations regarding others, then they will have to face true allegations against themselves. Then, they will not be able to rid themselves of it,” added Ghani.